Sheikh Al Nahyan visits India: Inside the enormous wealth of Arab tycoon – 700 cars, ₹4,000 cr palace, 8 jets, more

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), arrives in India on Monday for a two-hour ‘working visit.’ Sheikh Nahyan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi before flying back at around 6 pm.

Sheikh Nahyan's visit to India comes amid the volatile situation in the Middle-East arising out of a sharp decline in Iran-US ties, simmering tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over Yemen and the unsettling political scenario in Gaza.

Also Read | UAE President Sheikh Al Nahyan arrives in India today, to meet PM Modi

UAE president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also known by his initials MBZ, heads the family and has 18 brothers and 11 sisters. The Emirato royal has nine children and 18 grandchildren.

Advertisement

Sheikh Nahyan's wealth is tied up with vast family assets, oil revenue and global investments.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's personal fortune is estimated to be $30 billion (approx. ₹2.5 lakh crore), one of the highest among world leaders, according to a report in Times of India. His wealth is said to be from a mix of royal inheritance, oil revenues, and private holdings, while his immediate family controls substantial personal assets.

Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is one of the richest royals in the world. The royal family known as ‘The Al-Nahyan Family’ are the rulers of Abu Dhabi. The Al Nahyan family controls nearly 6 percent of the world’s oil reserves.

The Al-Nahyan Family – $335 Billion Al Nahyan family of Abu Dhabi is widely considered one of the the world's wealthiest.

Advertisement

With an estimated wealth at $335.9 billion, the royal family is the worls's second richest after Walton Family (USA) – the founders of Walmart, with wealth around $513.4 billion, according to Bloomberg report of December 2025.

The ruling family of Abu Dhabi, led by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, controls sovereign wealth estimated at over $1 trillion through the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, according to media reports.

The family's investment footprint extends from Manchester City Football Club to stakes in European infrastructure and US tech startups.

Qasr Al Watan The Royal Palace The royal palace often referred to in relation to a 380,000 square metre area is Qasr Al Watan (the "Palace of the Nation"), the official Presidential Palace of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

Situated on the Ras Al Akhdar peninsula, it is located adjacent to the Emirates Palace Hotel. Sheikh Al Nahyan hosts foreign dignitaries, state receptions, and official government meetings at this palace.

The complex includes a 37-metre-wide dome, a 12-tonne chandelier with 350,000 pieces of crystal, and the "House of Knowledge," which displays rare artifacts and manuscripts.

The palace is said to be worth over ₹4,000 Crore (approx. $480 million USD) featuring immense scale with 1,000 rooms, grand domes, luxury amenities like theaters and mosques, and serving as both a residence and major cultural landmark in the UAE.

Eight-aircraft fleet The Al Nahyan royal family's presidential flight includes eight aircraft, comprising three Boeing 787-9s and an Airbus A320-20.

Advertisement

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's personal collection is said to include a Boeing 747 valued at $478 million and a Boeing 787 valued at $176 million. These aircraft are equipped for extreme luxury, featuring multiple cabins, meeting rooms, entertainment spaces, and spas.

In 2008, Sheikh Al Nahyan's Abu Dhabi United Group bought the UK football team Manchester City for ₹2,122 crore. The company also owns 81 per cent of the City Football Group that also operates Manchester City, Mumbai City, Melbourne City and New York City football clubs.

Advertisement

Sheikh Al Nahyan's younger brother Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan al Nahyan known as the "Rainbow Sheikh," is said to own a collection of over 700 cars including the world's largest SUV along with five Bugatti Veyrons, a Lamborghini Reventon, a Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, a Ferrari 599XX and a McLaren MC12.

The largest collection of 4x4 vehicles in the world is 718 cars, and was achieved by Sheikh Hamad Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan in 2020, according to guinnessworldrecords.

With a net worth of approximately $20 billion, Sheikh Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan owns the world’s most unique car collection known as the Emirates National Auto Museum, according to vnauto.net.