Sheikh Hasina in Tripura’s Agartala? Visuals show former Bangladeshi PM leaving Dhaka in helicopter

Bangladesh protest: Sheikh Hasina, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister reportedly landed in Tripura's capital, Agartala, and is likely to head to London.

Livemint
Updated5 Aug 2024, 04:55 PM IST
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka amid deadly protest on Monday.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka amid deadly protest on Monday.(AFP)

Sheikh Hasina, who resigned as Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday, fled the violence-hit country and reportedly landed in Tripura's capital, Agartala, in the afternoon. Shortly after these reports, a video emerged showing the former Bangladeshi PM near a chopper.

Also Read | Bangladesh LIVE: Hasina flees; India suspends all train services with Bangladesh

A video shared by news agency PTI claimed to show "Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh in a helicopter shortly after resigning as PM".

Hasina's 15-year rule of the country ended on Monday as she fled weeks of deadly protests and the military announced it would form an interim government.

Hasina, 76, had won a fifth term as prime minister in January, but the opposition boycotted a vote it said was neither free nor fair. Critics accused her government of a litany of rights abuses, including the murder of opposition activists.

Also Read | Hasina’s son urged Army to block ‘unelected govt’ hours before PM’s resignation

Bangladesh protests

One of the deadliest protests in Bangladesh erupted last month as students took to the streets to protest against Hasina's government over a special job reservation system. 

The protesters demanded the scrapping of a controversial quota system in government jobs that reserved 30 per cent of jobs for the families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war.

Protests began in July with rallies led by university students against civil service job quotas but soon escalated into deadly unrest. The protesters demanded Sheikh Hasina's resignation.

Also Read | Amid Bangladesh protest, Sheikh Hasina lands in India: Report

As many as 300 people have died in the protest so far, news agency AFP reported. Bangladesh newspaper Prothom Alo reported that Awami League's Dhaka district office was set on fire by the agitators. The agitators started the fire at around 4 pm on Monday.

Agitators also set on fire Awami League president Sheikh Hasina's office at 3/A Dhanmondi in Dhaka. Protesters were seen chanting slogans and celebrating the news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation, news agency ANI reported.

Many people also entered Ganabhabhan, the Prime Minister's official residence, after it was reported that Shiekh Hasina had fled Dhaka after resigning from her position. Prothom Alo reported that protestors were cheering with their hands raised on the ground of Ganabhaban and chanting slogans.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:5 Aug 2024, 04:55 PM IST
