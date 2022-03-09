Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far
Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina today thanked her Indian counterpart for evacuating nine Bangladeshis citizens.
“Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation, "ANI tweeted quoting Government sources.
Earlier,news agency ANI had shared a video of a Pakistani student stranded in war-torn Ukraine rescued by the Indian authorities.
After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.
"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.
Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.
Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.
410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.
