Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine

Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Modi for rescuing 9 Bangladeshis from Ukraine

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi
1 min read . 11:04 AM IST Livemint

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina today thanked her Indian counterpart for evacuating nine Bangladeshis citizens.

Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina today thanked her Indian counterpart for evacuating nine Bangladeshis citizens.

“Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation, "ANI tweeted quoting Government sources.

“Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina thanks PM Narendra Modi for rescuing its 9 nationals from Ukraine under ‘Operation Ganga’. Nepalese, Tunisian students were also rescued under this operation, "ANI tweeted quoting Government sources.

Earlier,news agency ANI had shared a video of a Pakistani student stranded in war-torn Ukraine rescued by the Indian authorities.

Earlier,news agency ANI had shared a video of a Pakistani student stranded in war-torn Ukraine rescued by the Indian authorities.

After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Tuesday informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine's Sumy.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

Under 'Operation Ganga' to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.

410 Indians were brought back on Tuesday by special Civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries by 2 special civilian flights from Suceava, said the Ministery of Civil Aviation press release.

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

With this, about 18,000 Indians have been brought back through the special flights which began on February 22, 2022.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!