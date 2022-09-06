Sheikh Hasina to meet Prime Minister Modi today

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will meet PM Modi on Tuesday. India and Bangladesh are supposed to ink a settlement on interim sharing of water of the Kushiyara River during Hasina's four-day visit.
Bangladesh is India's important partner under India's Neighbourhood first policy. Sheikh Hasina will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar today.
Soon after Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Delhi, She met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. She also visited Nizamuddin Aulia Dargah, a prominent pilgrimage tourist attraction in Delhi.
This visit is her visit after the two countries' respective relations touched their 50th year in 2021. Last year likewise denoted the 50th commemoration of Bangladesh's freedom and the 100th birth anniversary of Sheik Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of the country.
Upgrading defence cooperation and establishing stability in South Asia are also going to be some of the important issues to be discussed in the meeting today.
India-Bangladesh have together attained good results in striking various diplomatic deals in areas such as settling land and maritime boundary dispute, security, connectivity, development cooperation, cultural exchange, power and energy, trade and commerce, blue economy, defence.
Bangladesh PM Hasina last visited India in 2019. Last month, India and Bangladesh settled the text of the settlement on in-between interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara stream.
Rivers are perhaps of the most remarkable divided asset among the two nations. The issue of water management and water sharing is vital in the reciprocal participation plan of Delhi and Dhaka as India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers.
Bangladesh and India share a great deal of similarities in terms of culture, economy, language, political history, and religion. Regardless of the way that India was instrumental in Bangladesh's independence, the connection between New Delhi and Dhaka has never been particularly warm or liberated from quarrels. Therefore, this meeting between the Prime Ministers of the two countries stands to be of utmost importance.
