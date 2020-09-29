Subscribe
Home >News >India >Shekhar Kapur appointed president of FTII Society and chairman of FTII Governing Council
Film maker Shekhar Kapur

Shekhar Kapur appointed president of FTII Society and chairman of FTII Governing Council

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday appointed Director Shekhar Kapur as the new President of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and as the Chairman of FTII Governing Council.

Once appointed, Shekhar Kapur’s tenure will be for the remaining period of three years. Kapur succeeded B.P. Singh who was the last president of FTII Society and chairman of Governing Council.

The Film and Television Institute of India is considered as a premier institute for training in Cinema and Television.

It is an autonomous institute under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and is aided by the Government of India.

FTII boasts of notable alumni such as Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Om Puri, Jaya Bachchan, among others.

