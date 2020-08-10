Shelf-life of skills now only 2-3 years, says Nasscom Chairman

"Shelf-life of skills is becoming short, 2-3 years", said Rao, who was the chief guest at an online graduation ceremony for approximately 2,800 learners, hosted by online higher education company, upGrad in partnership with 'The International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore' (IIIT-B). Machines and algorithms in the workplace are expected to create 133 million new roles, a joint statement quoted him as saying. "People need to unlearn, learn new stuff and therefore commit to lifelong learning. This is critical to stay relevant and employable", Rao said, according to the statement. upGrad and IIIT-B, the statement said, celebrated the successful completion of PG Diploma programs in Data Science, Machine Learning (ML) & Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Software Development/Blockchain, respectively.