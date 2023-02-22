Shelly Oberoi elected new Delhi mayor - Who is she?

After three failed attempts, Aam Aadmi Party leader Shelly Oberoi had now been elected the Mayor of Delhi. The elections took place after three failed attempts, with Oberoi defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. Earlier election attempts had been stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

An assistant professor with Delhi University, Oberoi had won the civic polls from ward no 86 on December 7. She had defeated Deepali Kumari by 269 votes in the high-stakes contest.

Also read: 'The goons lost': AAP cheers as candidate Shelly Oberoi wins Delhi mayor polls

The 39-year-old holds a doctorate degree in philosophy from the Indira Gandhi National Open University’s School of Management Studies and has won several academic laurels. Oberoi had held the highest grade point average among students in college - being awarded the the ‘Miss Kamla Rani Prize’ and a scholarship.

She is also a lifetime member of the Indian Commerce Association and had previously been honoured at various conferences. Oberoi won a Gold medal (Prof Manubhai Shah Award) at one such event.

Shelly Oberoi's political career began nearly a decade ago after she joined the AAP. She had been the the vice president of the women's wing of the Delhi AAP till 2020.

As political bickering between the AAP and BJP halted the elections on three separate occasions, Oberoi had approached the Supreme Court

(With inputs from agencies)