Shelly Oberoi elected new Delhi mayor - Who is she?
An assistant professor with Delhi University, Oberoi had won the civic polls from ward no 86 on December 7.
After three failed attempts, Aam Aadmi Party leader Shelly Oberoi had now been elected the Mayor of Delhi. The elections took place after three failed attempts, with Oberoi defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes. Earlier election attempts had been stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.
