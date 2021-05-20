While India's west coast recovers from the impact of cyclone Tauktae, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of another cyclonic storm that may hit West Bengal and Odisha between 22 and 26 May.

The IMD said on Wednesday that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over the north Andaman Sea and adjoining the east-central Bay of Bengal around 22 May and it holds the potential to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

In view of this, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep K Jena has directed the collectors of coastal districts to start preparations for a probable storm.

Jena held a preparatory meeting with the collectors of 10 coastal districts along with SPs, fire department officers and emergency officers, and advised them to start preparations for the storm.

The SRC directed district authorities to identify shelters, facilities check, infrastructure check, deployment of staff and to prepare an evacuation plan, if need be.

"Further all local officials, PRIs, WSHGs, ASHA to be mobilised. Covid guidelines to be followed. I am of the view that in the current pandemic situation, dry/ cooked food, food for children, fast aid, should be planned. Old, sick, physically and mentally challenged and vulnerable people should be given additional priority in cyclone planning," said Jena.

He also held a pre-cyclone meeting with the director-general of India Metrological Department (IMD), director IMD Bhubaneswar, NDRF and ODRAF officials DG Fire Services, and Odisha police.

The National Disaster Management Authority has issued a warning for fishermen to return to shores.

"New low-pressure area likely to form in Bay of Bengal around 22 May to intensify into a cyclonic storm and reach West Bengal and Odisha Coast by 26 May. Sea conditions to remain rough in the Bay of Bengal from 21 May onwards. Fishermen requested to return to shores," said NDMA.

Formation of storm

The IMD said a cyclonic circulation has been lying over the southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 3.1 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

"Southwest Monsoon likely to advance into South Andaman Sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21. A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Bay of Bengal & neighbourhood between 3.1 km & 5.8 km above mean sea level," IMD said.

If the cyclone forms, it will be called 'Yaas', a name was given by Oman.

In addition to the movement of the cyclonic storm, the southwest monsoon is very likely to advance over south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal around 21 May 21.

This may also come with the strengthening and deepening of southwesterly winds over the region.





