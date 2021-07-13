He has replaced incumbent 69-year-old K P Sharma Oli, who has accused the apex court of "deliberately" passing the verdict in favour of the Opposition parties.
Earlier in the day, Bhesh Raj Adhikary, personal secretary of President Bhandari, told reporters that "In line with the apex court's verdict, President Bhandari named Deuba as the Prime Minister".
Previously, Deuba served as Nepal's Prime Minister four times from June 2017–February 2018, June 2004–February 2005, July 2001–October 2002 and September 1995–March 1997.
Deuba is required to seek a vote of confidence from the House of Representatives within 30 days of his appointment as the Prime Minister, as per the constitutional provisions.
The Supreme Court on Monday overturned Prime Minister Oli’s May 21 decision to dissolve the House of Representatives and ordered the appointment of Deuba as prime minister.
It said that Oli’s claim to the post of prime minister was unconstitutional.
Reinstating the House yet again -- the court had restored the House earlier on February 23 after Oli dissolved it on December 20 -- the bench ordered to make arrangements for holding the House meeting by 5 PM on July 18.
In its order, the constitutional bench said President Bhandari’s decision to reject Deuba’s claim to form a new government was unconstitutional.
Oli, who was heading a minority government after losing a trust vote in the House, has repeatedly defended his move to dissolve the House of Representatives, saying some leaders of his party were attempting to form a "parallel government".
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!