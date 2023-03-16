Ashneer Grover has publicly praised his wife Madhuri Jain for her investment successes in startup companies. As per the former CEO of BharatPe, Jain has made a name for herself as a successful investor in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem. In fact, after paying ₹2.84 crore of advance tax, Ashneer Grover’s wife is now among the top female taxpayers in the country, boasted the proud husband himself.

“Madhuri Jain Grover @madsj30 is one of the highest female tax payers in the country. She’s paid ₹2.84 crores of advance tax this financial year. She is killing it with her start up investments - in a year where the space in general is falling apart. Kudos to all honest tax payer (sic)," wrote Grover while sharing a pic of his wife.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover requests media: Write anything about me but…

This is not the first time Ashneer has praised his wife. His earlier statement came in December 2022, when he stated that his wife, who formerly held a senior position at BharatPe, had paid ₹1.15 crore in advance tax.

Earlier, BharatPe took legal action against Grover, his wife, and other family members. The fintech company has filed a civil suit in the Delhi High Court, a criminal complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW), and an arbitration seeking to reclaim restricted shareholding and founder title from Ashneer Grover over alleged irregularities during his tenure. BharatPe is seeking up to ₹88.67 crore in damages.

Also Read: Ashneer Grover takes dig at Ankur Warikoo

In his book Doglapan, Grover argues that appointing spouses to board positions is justifiable as they invest in the founders' success and are equally impacted by their failures. He suggests that when working with one's spouse, there is no need to hesitate in designating them as co-founders and giving them a seat on the board based on their capabilities and investment in the business.

Grover also suggests that founders do not need to adopt Western management approaches solely because they receive funding from the US. He contends that the concept of arm's length and related-party transactions is irrelevant in the Indian context.