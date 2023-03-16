‘She’s killing it’: Ashneer Grover's glowing review of wife Madhuri Jain’s startup investments2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:49 AM IST
This is not the first time Ashneer Grover has praised his wife Madhuri Jain.
Ashneer Grover has publicly praised his wife Madhuri Jain for her investment successes in startup companies. As per the former CEO of BharatPe, Jain has made a name for herself as a successful investor in India's burgeoning startup ecosystem. In fact, after paying ₹2.84 crore of advance tax, Ashneer Grover’s wife is now among the top female taxpayers in the country, boasted the proud husband himself.
