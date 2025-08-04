Shibu Soren, former Jharkhand CM, dies; PM Modi expresses condolences: ‘Grassroots leader with unwavering dedication'

Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, 81, passed away on Monday after prolonged illness, his son CM Hemant Soren confirmed. PM Modi expressed condolences over his demise and said he was “passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden”.

“Respected Guru Dishom has left us all. Today, I have become empty,” posted Hemant on X. He was admitted to the Sri Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi for more than a month and was hospitalised in the last week of June with a kidney-related issue.

Shibu was ‘passionate about empowering tribal communities’ PM Modi stated, “Shri Shibu Soren Ji was a grassroots leader who rose through the ranks of public life with unwavering dedication to the people. He was particularly passionate about empowering tribal communities, the poor and downtrodden. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Spoke to Jharkhand CM Shri Hemant Soren Ji and expressed condolences. Om Shanti.”

Who was Shibu Soren? Shibu Soren was the leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for the past 38 years and is well-known as the party's founding patron. He was the 3rd Chief Minister of Jharkhand. Shibu served as CM initially for 10 days in 2005, then from 2008 to 2009 and 2009 to 2010.

Shibu, a prominent figure from the Santhal community, was born in the Ramgarh district, then part of Bihar. In 1972, he joined forces with Leftist trade unionist AK Roy and Kurmi Mahato leader Binod Bihari Mahato to establish the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). Over time, Soren became a leading voice in the Jharkhand statehood movement, which ultimately culminated in the creation of the state in 2000.

In 1980, he was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Dumka, which went on to become a JMM stronghold. However, in the 2019 general elections, the veteran leader lost his grip on the constituency, as BJP's Nalin Soren defeated him by a margin of over 45,000 votes.

In 2004, Shibu became a part of the Manmohan Singh-led government. However, he had to step down after an arrest warrant was issued against him in connection with the 1974 Chirudih incident, which stemmed from a clash between tribal and Muslim communities. Following his release on bail, he was reinstated in the Union Cabinet, but soon resigned again to take over as the Jharkhand CM.