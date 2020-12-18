Delhi High Court on Friday asked Delhi Police to make efforts to shift the mayors of three municipal corporations protesting outside Delhi Chief Minister's residence to another location.

If Delhi Disaster Management Authority direction prohibits political gatherings, then evict protestors from outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence, the court told police.

Delhi Police has informed Delhi HC that it has requested protestors outside the CM's house to vacate the place as Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the Civil Lines area and a DDMA order also prohibits any protest in Delhi in wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

"You have to shift them (protestors). The District Magistrate has to pass an order. It will send incorrect signal if no action taken for violation of DDMA direction," Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva told Delhi Police.

The court said that the District Magistrate should pass an order asking the protestors to shift in wake of the order passed by the DDMA. It also said that if the order is not complied by the protestors, then the police can take action in accordance with law.

"You should first issue appropriate orders to the protestors," the court told police.

Mayors and a few senior leaders of Delhi's three BJP-led municipal corporations on Thursday went on an indefinite hunger strike outside the Chief Minister's residence, to demand release of funds "due to the civic bodies".

The dharna by the municipal leaders seeking release of funds entered its eleventh day as they refused to budge.

"I and the mayors of North and South corporations, along with leaders of the House and standing committee chiefs of the three civic bodies, and a few more members are on indefinite strike to press for our demands," East Delhi Mayor Nirmal Jain said.

Jain, along with North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and South Delhi Mayor Anamika, begun his hunger strike around noon.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi during a press conference at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the civic funds issue.

She also claimed that allegations levelled by the AAP, of misappropriation of ₹2,500 crore by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), was "wrong".

"The Delhi government owes ₹13,000 crore to the three corporations... The ₹2,500 crore scam being alleged through posters put up on walls, carry no name or photo, and no one taking any responsibility for these accusations," Lekhi said.

The three mayors have claimed that ₹13,000 crore in total is due to the NDMC, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation from the Delhi government.

Last week, the three mayors had held a joint press conference at the sit-in site and said the protest "will continue democratically, so that we can pay salaries to corporation employees on time".

From Monday morning, the three mayors had started "running their offices" from the streetsides.

With inputs from PTI













