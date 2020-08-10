Shift of covid-19 burden from Maharashtra and Delhi to other states

“With opening of the economy, as the pandemic penetrates its tier 2 and 3 cities and rural hinterlands, the situation could soon deteriorate with weak health systems not being able to cater to the pressures posed by the pandemic, especially in states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," said Sikka adding that India has fast paced its testing and tracing infrastructure, but much more is required. Innovations for mass testing and screening protocols need quick adoption and scale-up.