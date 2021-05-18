A video of Dr KK Aggarwal, who died due to coronavirus on Tuesday, has gone viral on the internet as netizens pay tribute to the eminent cardiologist.

Around two weeks ago, the former president of the Indian Medical Association had shared a Facebook video when he was suffering from Covid and Pneumonia.

In the video, Dr Aggarwal told the doctors' community to shift to 'Jugaadu OPD', by which he meant, 'Assemble hundred of patients, having similar symptoms, and within 15 minutes give consultations to each one'.

The Padma Shri recipient also urged doctors to make a group of 100 patients and call them on Zoom and give them joint consultation.

"Patients who have a loss of taste and smell call them under one roof, patients with symptoms should also be called under one roof...all of them should be given consultation in one go," Aggarwal said in the video in Hindi.

Dr KK Agrawal In His last video : 'Show must go on' pic.twitter.com/WKgUqr4udI — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) May 18, 2021





He added that "There's no time for one-to-one consultation...Have 100 people together of similar symptoms and give them a joint consultation".

He ended the video by saying famous dialogue by Bollywood actor, "The show must go on!". Dr Aggarwal had created dozens of videos, raising awareness about the deadly virus.

In January, Aggarwal's banter with his wife during a live session on a social media platform had left netizens in splits. In the video, Aggarwal's wife was heard scolding him for going to take the anti-COVID vaccine shot alone and not taking her along.

Aggarwal (62) was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, and was on ventilator support for a week.

The former IMA president is survived by his wife Dr Veena, son Nilesh, and daughter Naina.

Aggarwal's name was mentioned in the Limca Book of Records for training the maximum number of people in the lifesaving technique of hands-only CPR at one go.

Aggarwal was born in Delhi on September 5, 1958. He completed his MBBS from MGIMS, Sevagram under the Nagpur University, where he adjudged the best graduate in 1979.

