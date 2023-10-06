Shift to large-caps expected as Smids are richly valued
Retail investments into small- and mid-cap stocks are slowing and could move into large-cap stocks.
Mumbai: Retail investments into small- and mid-cap stocks (smids) are slowing and could move into large-cap stocks, where the decline from the peak has been steeper. Early signs of this trend are evident as a key mid-cap index has corrected more than Nifty from its peak last month.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started