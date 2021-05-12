Shift vaccine centres to avoid crowding, says Madras HC

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, said that "to reduce the fear, stress and crowding among the people, we are asking to shift the vaccination centers from the hospital and set up at other places of public convenience." The court was hearing a case taken up on its own on issues, including shortage of beds and ventillators, besides diversion of oxygen. In its status report submitted before the court, the government said it has received 2.05 lakh vials of Remdesivir from the Cente "as against the pending orders of 3.5 lakh."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}