Shikha Mittal: Victim-turned-entrepreneur combats sexual harassment at workplace6 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:57 PM IST
- Shikha Mittal herself was the victim of workplace abuse when she began her career at a corporate company
- In quest of finding a 'safe' workplace for her, Mittal changed several jobs but she only got disappointment everywhere
One in fifteen (6.3% or 205 million) employees has experienced sexual violence and harassment at the workplace, according to a 2022 report by the International Labour Organization (ILO). The United Nations labour agency added that the recurrent episodes of sexual harassment are higher among women at 56.5% at work. The #MeToo movement in 2019 ignited the debate on this sensitive issue, but the bitter reality is, several such cases are brushed under the rug due to a lack of awareness, ingrained patriarchial mindset, feeling of guilt, etc.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×