Shikha Mittal: Victim-turned-entrepreneur combats sexual harassment at workplace

"I said no to my senior so many times but every time he finds me alone in the corridor he asks me to meet him for dinner," Mittal said. She explained how her clothes became a topic of gossip among some sick-minded people in a company. "One day my boss told me, Look at your shirt, it's so body-hugging and I can tell you your size by looking at you, and you are telling me not to ask you out for drinks". Mittal could not tolerate the harassment she went through in her job career, so she finally quit the corporate world in 2010 and decided to do something of her own.