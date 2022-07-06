Shikhar Dhawan announced captain for upcoming India-West Indies ODI series1 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 04:36 PM IST
- India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against West Indies was announced on Wednesday
Shikhar Dhawan will lead the India squad in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. This comes as BCCI decided to rest some of its top players including star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and batter Rohit Sharma. Also, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are to skip the series.