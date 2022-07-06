Shikhar Dhawan will lead the India squad in the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies. This comes as BCCI decided to rest some of its top players including star batter Virat Kohli, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and batter Rohit Sharma. Also, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are to skip the series.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been named vice-captain of the side.

The 16-member squad

Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: The All-India Senior Selection Committee has picked the squad for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies to be played at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.#TeamIndia | #WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 6, 2022

The ODI series will start later this month. All three games will be played in Port of Spain. After the ODIs, India will play five T20Is against the West Indies in the Caribbean and the United States, the squad for which is yet to be announced.

Currently, Team India is facing England in the multi-format series, with the last match to be played on July 17.