Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife ordered to return part of settlement money; Delhi court flags coercion, trickery

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan's ex-wife has been ordered to return approximately AU $894,397 ( ₹5.7 crore) to the cricketer by Patiala House Court's Family Court in New Delhi.

This includes AU $812,397.50 received as an interim property settlement from the Berwick property and AU $82,000 retained from the sale of another property in Clyde North, an ANI report said.

Flagging threats, extortion, trickery and fraudulent action, the court has ordered Ayesha Mukherjee, an Australian fitness influencer, to return a part of the interim property settlement from the sale of an Australian property to the cricketer.

According to an ANI report, the court said the documents executed by Dhawan, which culminated in the financial settlement with his estranged wife, were null and void.

The court also directed that interest at the rate of 9 per cent per annum be paid on these amounts from the date of filing of the suit until full payment is made.

Dhawan's ex-wife has been restrained from enforcing the anti-suit injunction granted by the Australian court and the order of 2 February 2024.

What did the Australian court say? A Bar and Bench report said that through its February 2024 order, the Australian court had divided the parties’ global asset pool, including Dhawan's properties and financial assets in India.

Ayesha was awarded an additional 15% of the tangible asset pool — besides retaining assets worth AU$1.17 million, she was granted a further AU$2.5 million payable by Dhawan.

The Australian court had also directed the transfer of a property to the wife and provided for consequences in case of non-compliance.

The suit was decreed ex parte due to the absence of the defendant. The court directed the preparation of the decree sheet and did not pass any order regarding litigation costs.

The ruling clarifies the position regarding the enforcement of foreign matrimonial orders in India while granting financial relief and legal protection to the plaintiff.

What did Shikhar Dhawan say? Shikhar Dhawan told the court that shortly after the marriage in 2012, his wife started threatening him, saying that she would circulate “fabricated, defamatory and false” material against him and destroy his reputation and cricket career, the Bar and Bench report said.

The cricketer told the court that his ex-wife compelled him to register all the assets he bought with his money in their joint name. The wife was named as 99% owner of one of the properties he bought.

Between 2021 and 2024, the Australian court passed several orders regarding the division of properties between the parties.

However, Dhawan argued that the sum of money computed by the Australian court was contrary to the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act and the Indian law. The cricketer has sought a declaration that he is not bound by the orders passed by the Australian court.

After considering the case, the family court agreed with Dhawan’s arguments and held that he is not bound by the Australian court’s order.

