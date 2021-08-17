The Meghalaya government on Tuesday announced that curfew in Shillong will be lifted for daylight hours on August 18 as there were no untoward incidents in the last 24 hours. A curfew was imposed has been imposed in the city till 5 am of August 18 and mobile internet services withdrawn in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, easing of the restrictions will continue till Wednesday evening. Mobile internet services will also be restored by Wednesday evening.

Sangma said, “There were no untoward incidents reported in the state capital in the past 24 hours. We are positive that normalcy will return. We will ease curfew till Wednesday evening. Mobile internet services will also be restored by tomorrow evening."

Violence erupted in Shillong's Mawlai and Jaiaw areas after Cheristerfield Thangkhiew, the former self-styled general secretary of the outlawed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC), was killed in a police encounter during a raid in the early hours of August 13.

Referring to the encounter the chief minister said, "In Shillong, two persons were injured on August 10 after IED blasts occurred. Following this, an investigation was initiated, and based on the inputs, the raid was conducted."

On Sunday, petrol bombs were hurled at Sangma's residence.

Police helpline created for people in need of evacuation

Meanwhile, the state police said that it has created a helpline for people in need of evacuation. A senior home department official told PTI, “The Meghalaya Police has set up a helpline number for citizens stranded in the state capital. While there were no untoward incidents, those who wish to get evacuated will be assisted."

He said three control rooms being handled by the state police are tasked with responding to evacuation calls from anyone and anywhere in the city.

(With inputs from agencies)

