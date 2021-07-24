The actress came out in support of her husband and said that he was not involved in producing porn. She said that it was London-based Pradeep Bakshi -- Raj Kundra's brother-in-law -- who handled the app and its functioning.
Shilpa served as a director of the company till 2020.
Meanwhile, Kundra was taken to Crime Branch's property cell office in Mumbai's Byculla late on Friday night.
Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till 27 July in connection with the case.
Mumbai Police had produced Kundra and Thorpe before magistrate court seeking further custody for seven days. The police told the court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting.
"This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," said the police.