Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty on Saturday said she has "nothing to do" with HotShots -- the mobile application that is at the centre of the police case involving her husband Raj Kundra.

Shetty also claimed that she was not aware of the exact content of HotShots. She told police that the video content on the app can be categorised as erotica and not porn.

The actress came out in support of her husband and said that he was not involved in producing porn. She said that it was London-based Pradeep Bakshi -- Raj Kundra's brother-in-law -- who handled the app and its functioning.

Shilpa served as a director of the company till 2020.

Meanwhile, Kundra was taken to Crime Branch's property cell office in Mumbai's Byculla late on Friday night.

Earlier on Friday, a Mumbai Court sent Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe to police custody till 27 July in connection with the case.

Mumbai Police had produced Kundra and Thorpe before magistrate court seeking further custody for seven days. The police told the court that they suspect money earned from pornography was used for online betting.

"This is why transactions between Raj Kundra's Yes bank account and United Bank of Africa account need to be investigated," said the police.

Raj Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications on Monday night.

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday informed that the Property Cell of its Crime Branch had so far arrested a total of 11 people, including Kundra for their alleged involvement in the crime.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and the use of apps.





