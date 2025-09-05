Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra face lookout circular in ₹60-crore cheating case: Report

The Mumbai Police is reportedly preparing a Lookout Circular (LoC) against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case.

According to NDTV, sources in the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) said that the police are now investigating the travel logs of Shetty and Kundra.

“If needed, a lookout notice will be issued against them,” they were quoted as saying, adding that the firm's auditor has also been called for questioning.

What's the case? In August, the EoW registered a case of fraud against Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, and an unknown person at Juhu Police Station in Mumbai. The complaint alleges that the celebrity couple cheated a Mumbai-based businessman, Deepak Kothari, of ₹60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal involving their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Private Limited.

In his police complaint, Juhu-based businessman Deepak Kothari (60), director of Lotus Capital Finance Services (a non-banking financial company), said that he had come into contact with Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty through one Rajesh Arya, an official, was quoted by PTI as saying.

“They also promised monthly return [of the loan] and repayment of the principal,” the official said.

According to the FIR, the complainant claimed he transferred ₹31.9 crore in April 2015 under a share subscription agreement, followed by another ₹28.53 crore under a supplementary agreement in September 2015.

He claimed the ₹60.4 crore loan was given for business expansion during the period from 2015 to 2023.

After providing a guarantee in April 2016, Shetty resigned as director of the company in September 2016, the businessman said in his complaint.

In 2017, Kothari found that insolvency proceedings had been initiated against the company for defaulting on another agreement, the official said.

Kothari alleged that the funds were diverted for personal use by the accused persons, the police said.

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra deny allegations Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were then directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform. Through Arya, they had sought a loan of ₹75 crore, but to avoid higher taxation, they allegedly showed it as an investment, as per the complaint.

However, a lawyer representing Shetty and Kundra denied the allegations.

Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty, told ANI, "All allegations are false. There is no truth to these allegations."

He argued, “We have not received a copy of the FIR so far. When we receive a copy, we would get to know the exact allegations.”

He said, "....his transaction is quite old, 7-8 years old. If someone feels that they have been wronged, cheated, they would not wait 8-10 years to complain. There is documentary evidence for everything."

He added, "If someone has any objection, they can approach EoW. We too, will present our truth before investigating agencies. Truth will be out."