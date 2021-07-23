Raj Kundra paid 25 lakh bribe to evade police arrest: Anti-Corruption Bureau

Business tycoon Raj Kundra, who has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a case relating to the production of pornography, bribed Mumbai Police officials to evade arrest.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Maharashtra on Thursday informed that they have received four emails alleging that actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra bribed Mumbai Police officers with ₹25 lakh to evade arrest.

An ACB official said that emails were sent by a Yash Thakur, another person accused in the pornography case. A similar amount was allegedly demanded from him as well.

His allegations, however, were vague in nature and forwarded to the Mumbai Police for further action.

Kundra, along with 11 others, was arrested by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on Monday night for his alleged involvement in creating pornographic films and publishing them through some mobile applications.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe, he had a tie-up with a London-based company that was involved in streaming pornographic content through a mobile app called 'Hotshots'.

New actors were allegedly promised roles in web series and asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. A case was registered after female model Sagarika Shona Suman opposed this and approached the Crime Branch.

While addressing a press conference, Bharambe said that the police has not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty.

"During a detailed investigation, Raj Kundra's company located in Viaan had a tie-up with a London-based company Kenrin that owns mobile application Hotshots. All nude content created in Mumbai was published on Hotshots, which was operated from Mumbai. After complaints, this app was takedown by Google Play Store and iPhone," Bharambe said.

Meanwhile, Suman claimed that she has been getting threatening, abusive, and vulgar calls following her bombshell allegations against Raj Kundra.

"I am disturbed and depressed because I am getting calls from different online platforms. They are threatening me. I am getting threats of death and rape. People are calling me from different numbers and asking me what wrong has Raj Kundra done," she said in a video.

She added, "They are threatening me and accusing me of shutting down their business. They even said that you people watch porn films that's why we are making it."

Suman also said that she feels her life is in danger because of those people and added that she will report a complaint against those people in the police station on Friday.

In a clip, she had claimed that Kundra offered her a role in a web series and allegedly asked to give an audition in the nude.

