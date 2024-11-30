Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's lawyer has issued a statement denying her involvement in “any offence” being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), according to an ANI report. This came after multiple reports emerged on social media and in the news claiming that the ED raided the actor and her husband Raj Kundra's house.

In a statement, advocate Prashant Patil called the reports “misleading”, saying: “There have been reports in the media saying that my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been raided by the Enforcement Directorate. These reports are not true and are misleading. As per my instructions, there is no Enforcement Directorate raid on Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with any offence of whatsoever nature.”

Ongoing Probe Against Raj Kundra Patil acknowledged that ED authorities have an ongoing probe against Kundra, for which he has been cooperating with them. “However, the case in question is an ongoing investigation regarding Mr Raj Kundra and he is cooperating with the investigation for truth to come out,” he said.

He further requested media personnel to refrain from using pictures and videos of the actress while mentioning the case in the reports.

“Would request the electronic and print media to refrain from using the videos, pictures and name of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra as she has nothing to do with the case. Strict cognisance shall be taken against irresponsible journalism wherein the pictures or videos of Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra are shared on this matter,” the statement concluded.

Background: What Happened On November 29, it was reported that the ED conducted raids at properties connected to Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, and several others, as part of a money laundering investigation.

The probe centers around the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile applications, reported PTI.

Raj Kundra's legal battles are not new. In June 2021, he was arrested on charges of allegedly producing pornographic films. He was granted bail in September 2021, after spending two months in jail. According to Mumbai police, Kundra was the primary conspirator in the case.

In addition to Kundra and officials from Raj Kundra Films, actors Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, and Umesh Kamat were also named as accused in the case.