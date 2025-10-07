Shilpa Shetty questioned for 4.5 hours by EoW in ₹60 Crore business scam case

Officials of EoW (Economic Offences Wing) questioned actor Shilpa Shetty for about four and a half hours in connection with allegedly cheating a businessman out of ₹60 Crores. Statements of five people, including Shilpa Shetty's husband d Raj Kundra, have been recorded so far, said EoW

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday recorded the statement of resolution professional Rajendra Bhutada in connection with the ₹60 crore cheating case involving businessman Raj Kundra and his actor wife Shilpa Shetty, an official said. Bhutada was called at the EOW office as a witness in the case, he added.

"His statement was recorded. Bhutada was the resolution professional of the liquidated company Best Deal TV Private Limited," the official informed. Kundra and Shetty were directors of Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail platform.

A case was registered against Kundra and Shetty at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping businessman Deepak Kothari (60) of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal. The EOW had earlier recorded Kundra's statement as part of its probe.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is being probed in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case, has claimed before the investigators that he paid part of that amount to Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia, and producer Ekta Kapoor as their professional fees, an official said.

Raj Kundra (50) made the claim in a statement he recorded before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police earlier this week, he said on Thursday.