Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra denied permission to travel abroad by Bombay HC amid ₹60 cr cheating case probe

Actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband, businessman Raj Kundra, were denied clearance by the Bombay High Court to travel abroad. The couple, embroiled in a ₹60 crore cheating case, had sought suspension of the look-out circular (LOC) issued against them in connection with the case.

An LOC is an alert issued by immigration authorities to restrict the movement of an individual, preventing them from leaving the country while investigations are pending.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad heard the plea on Wednesday. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's counsel argued that the couple had always cooperated with probe agencies. However, the government's counsel stated that they should not be provided any relief, according to a report by NDTV.

What is the case against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty? The case in question stems from a complaint filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra induced him to invest ₹60 crore in their now-defunct venture, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, and later diverted the funds for personal use.

While Kundra has already been questioned by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Shetty is yet to be summoned. The LOC against them was issued on the EOW’s request.

What was the couple's plea? In their petition, the couple argued that Shetty resigned from the company in 2016 and that both of them need to travel abroad for professional commitments. Denying them this opportunity, they claimed, would violate their fundamental rights.

"The applicants have a fundamental right to carry on their business and/or profession and denying such opportunities (to travel abroad) would amount to violation of their fundamental rights," the petition argued.