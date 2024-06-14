Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra face ₹90 lakh cheating allegations over gold scheme, Mumbai court seeks police probe

Actor Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra have been accused of defrauding an investor in a gold scheme and currently face police scrutiny. The development came in the wake of a complaint filed by Prithviraj Kothari — managing director of Riddhi Siddhi Bullions. A Mumbai court hearing the matter indicated on Thursday that prima facie cognizable offence is made out against the duo and their company Satyug Gold Private Limited.

Kothari had invested ₹90,38,600 in Satyug Gold under a 5-year plan that assured delivery of 5,000 grams of 24-carat gold in April 2019. The plan had required investors to make complete payment of gold at a discounted rate upfront at the time of application. According to his complaint however, the he promised amount of gold was never delivered.

The complain accuses the the Kundra couple as well as two directors and an employee of the firm of conspiring to run “an utterly bogus scheme”. The missive also said that they had committed an offence punishable under relevant provisions of IPC, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Additional sessions judge N P Mehta has now directed the BKC police station to investigate the allegations made by Kothari. Bullions. The Mumbai Police has also been asked to register an FIR for cheating and criminal breach of trust "if any cognizable offence is found to have been committed by accused persons".

ALSO READ: Raj Kundra linked to Bitcoin Ponzi scam: All you need to know about ₹ 6,600 crore investment fraud case The development comes mere weeks after the Enforcement Directorate attached properties belonging to the couple (valued at ₹97.79 crore) as well as equity shares under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police against various individuals and entities involved in a Bitcoin Ponzi scam.

The scam allegedly collected significant funds from the public under false promises of high returns, concealing ill-gotten gains in obscure online wallets.