Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra has filed a defamation suit of ₹50 crore against Sherlyn Chopra.

Chopra had earlier filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty for allegedly committing fraud against her and mental harassment.

On 14 October, actor Sherlyn Chopra had filed a complaint against Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty.

While addressing the media at the Juhu police station, the actor said, "I have filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating and criminal intimidation."

Chopra had alleged that Kundra threatened her many times because of which she withdrew the case against him but now she came back will all the courage to fight against him.

"I went to the Juhu police station on April 20, 2021, to take her case against Raj Kundra back," Chopra said.

Levelling further allegations against Kundra, Chopra alleged that on March 27, 2019, Kundra had visited her house late at night and he sexually assaulted her.

On March 29, she said, she had to do a photoshoot under pressure.

Sherlyn then alleged that for the next 10 months Raj Kundra pursued her to associate with his other firm JL Stream and was asked to upload fitness-related content.

Businessman Kundra was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the pornography case on a surety of ₹50,000.

With agency inputs

