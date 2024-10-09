Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra move Bombay HC challenging ED eviction notice in money laundering case

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have approached the Bombay High Court against ED's eviction notices for their Mumbai and Pune properties linked to a money-laundering case. The court has issued a notice to the ED and scheduled a hearing for Thursday.

Published9 Oct 2024, 04:57 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday against an ED notice that directed them to vacate two residences. The matter was posted for a hearing the next day after the court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate.

“The petitioners are also seeking relief on humanitarian grounds as the premise in question is their residential premise in which they have been staying with their family of six members for almost two decades,” the petitions said.

The actor and her businessman husband were issued a notice in late September asking them to vacate their residential premises in the Juhu area of Mumbai as well as a farmhouse in Pune within ten days. The money laundering case pertains to an alleged Bitcoin fraud.

Laywers representing the couple said they had only received the eviction notices on October 3. He termed the notices arbitrary and illegal.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:9 Oct 2024, 04:57 PM IST
