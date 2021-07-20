Businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra , was arrested on Monday by the Mumbai police in a case related to the alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps, a senior official said.

Kundra (45), arrested by the Crime Branch after being booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, appears to be the key conspirator of the case, he said. "There was a case registered with the Crime Branch Mumbai in Feb 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr Raj Kundra in this case on 19/7/21 as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in a statement.

Businessman Raj Kundra was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

