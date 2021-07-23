OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 27

Businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till July 27 in the case related to production and showcase of pornographic content. Both were produced before Magistrate Court in Mumbai earlier today.

The Mumbai Police had sought 7-day custody of both accused in the case. Police officials told the court that the proceeds from producing pornographic films were used for online betting, which why Kundra's bank accounts with YES Bank and United Bank of Africa need to be investigated.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in connection with a case of Pornographic film creation and circulation through Mobile Apps, in Mumbai

Raj Kundra paid 25 lakh bribe to evade police arrest: Anti-Corruption Bureau

2 min read . 07:35 AM IST
A file photo of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty with her husband Raj Kundra, (PTI)

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra arrested in porn films case

1 min read . 20 Jul 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout