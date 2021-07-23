Businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till July 27 in the case related to production and showcase of pornographic content. Both were produced before Magistrate Court in Mumbai earlier today.

The Mumbai Police had sought 7-day custody of both accused in the case. Police officials told the court that the proceeds from producing pornographic films were used for online betting, which why Kundra's bank accounts with YES Bank and United Bank of Africa need to be investigated.

