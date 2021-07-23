Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 27

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra sent to police custody till July 27

Mumbai Police produced Raj Kundra before a Magistrate Court in Mumbai today.
1 min read . 02:22 PM IST Livemint

Police officials told the court that proceeds from producing pornographic films were used for online betting, which why Kundra's bank accounts with YES Bank and United Bank of Africa need to be investigated

Businessman Raj Kundra and one Ryan Thorpe have been sent to police custody till July 27 in the case related to production and showcase of pornographic content. Both were produced before Magistrate Court in Mumbai earlier today.

The Mumbai Police had sought 7-day custody of both accused in the case. Police officials told the court that the proceeds from producing pornographic films were used for online betting, which why Kundra's bank accounts with YES Bank and United Bank of Africa need to be investigated.

