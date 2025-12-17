Shilpa Shetty’s restaurant Bastion booked in Bengaluru for late-night parties

Shilpa Shetty-Co-Founded Restaurant Booked in Bengaluru for Late-Night Parties

A case has been filed against Bastion, a high-end restaurant co-founded by Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, for allegedly operating past the legally permitted closing hours, as reported by news agency PTI.

The establishment, situated on St Marks Road in Bengaluru, was reportedly found violating regulations by hosting late-night parties beyond the stipulated time limit during an inspection on December 11.

Officials cited in the PTI report confirmed that the action was taken after the restaurant was allegedly found to be in breach of local operating rules regarding closing times.

