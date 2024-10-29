Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Bastian’ restaurant in Mumbai under fire after ₹80 lakh BMW convertible theft

  • A luxury BMW Z4 convertible valued at 80 lakh was stolen from the parking lot of actress Shilpa Shetty’s upscale restaurant, Bastian, in Dadar, Mumbai. The Bollywood actor is yet to comment on the incident.

Written By Sayantani
Published29 Oct 2024, 06:25 AM IST
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty during the 'Karva Chauth' festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor's residence, in Mumbai, Sunday,
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty during the ’Karva Chauth’ festival celebrations at actor Anil Kapoor’s residence, in Mumbai, Sunday, (PTI)

Shilpa Shetty's 'Bastian' Restaurant in Mumbai under fire after luxury car theft: In a shocking incident, a luxury BMW Z4 convertible valued at 80 lakh was stolen from the parking lot of actress Shilpa Shetty’s upscale restaurant, Bastian, in Dadar, Mumbai. The theft has sent ripples of concern through the city, particularly regarding the security measures in place at such a high-profile restaurant.

BMW Stolen From Bastian in Dadar

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday around 1 am, shortly after Ruhan Khan, a 34-year-old businessman from Bandra, arrived at the restaurant with friends. Upon handing over his car keys to the valet, he assumed his vehicle would be safe in the basement parking.

However, when the restaurant closed around 4 am, Khan discovered his car was missing. “He was shocked to learn that his car disappeared from the parking lot,” News18 quoted an official.

CCTV Footage Unveils Swift Theft Operation

Surveillance footage revealed a startling sequence of events. Just minutes after the valet parked the BMW, two individuals arrived in a Jeep Compass.

Using advanced hacking techniques, they unlocked the red BMW Z4 convertible and drove away within moments. This rapid operation has raised serious questions about the security protocols at 'Bastian' and similar venues.

Immediate Action Taken

Realising his car had been stolen, Ruhan Khan wasted no time in filing a First Information Report (FIR) at the Shivaji Park Police Station. Authorities reviewed the surveillance footage and commenced an investigation, focusing on road cameras in the vicinity to track the stolen vehicle’s movements and identify the culprits.

The case has been registered under section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, highlighting the seriousness of the offence.

Calls for Enhanced Security at Bastian

Following the incident, Ruhan Khan voiced his concerns regarding the security measures at the restaurant’s parking facility. He stressed the necessity for improved safeguards to prevent future occurrences of such incidents.

As Mumbai police continue their investigation, they are meticulously analysing additional footage from surrounding areas in hopes of locating the stolen BMW and apprehending those responsible.

About Shilpa Shetty's 'Bastian'

Located on the 48th floor of Kohinoor Square, 'Bastian' is celebrated for its opulent dining experience and has become a go-to destination for several Bollywood celebrities.

Shilpa Shetty has yet to comment on the incident.

