Shimla: Consumers to get water supply at higher rates, check revised charges1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 10:25 PM IST
Consumers will not get water supply at increased rates in Shimla. Read the story to check new rates.
The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Friday increased the water supply rates by 10% for consumers in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh with an immediate effect, officials said here.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×