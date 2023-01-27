The Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Friday increased the water supply rates by 10% for consumers in the capital city of Himachal Pradesh with an immediate effect, officials said here.

Speaking to PTI, the body's general manager Anil Mehta said that the SJPNL notified the revised rates for different categories of consumers within and outside the Shimla Municipal Corporation limits.

Formed in 2018, the SJPNL had originally planned to increase the water tariff by 10% annually. However, the board hiked the water supply rates only once so far, in 2019, the officials said, adding that there was no revision after that due to Covid-19 outbreak.

They added that the new rates had been decided in last September but could not be implemented as the Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of the recently-concluded Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections.

Among the various categories, the charge for up to 20 kilolitres for domestic consumers within the Shimla Municipal Corporation limits has been increased from ₹16.95 per KL to ₹17.55 per KL, for 21 KL to 30 KL the charge goes up to ₹27.50 per KL to 30.25 per KL and for the above 30 KL users, it goes up from ₹49.50 per KL to ₹54.45 per KL, along with minimum maintenance charges plugged at ₹100 per month which has been kept unchanged, PTI reported.

The charges for exclusively commercial establishments, including hotels and restaurants, have been increased from ₹87.85 per KL to ₹96.64 per KL for consumption up to 30 KL and from ₹126.50 per KL to ₹177.14 per KL for consumption above 75 KL.

