Shimla: Consumers to get water supply at higher rates, check revised charges

Among the various categories, the charge for up to 20 kilolitres for domestic consumers within the Shimla Municipal Corporation limits has been increased from ₹16.95 per KL to ₹17.55 per KL, for 21 KL to 30 KL the charge goes up to ₹27.50 per KL to 30.25 per KL and for the above 30 KL users, it goes up from ₹49.50 per KL to ₹54.45 per KL, along with minimum maintenance charges plugged at ₹100 per month which has been kept unchanged, PTI reported.