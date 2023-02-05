Shimla: Depleting snow cover, rising temp concern locals, environmentalists
- The hilly capital, which used to be draped in white and attract tourists from all over, now mostly presents a brownish look with dry grass covering the hills.
The harsh winters with heavy snowfalls begin in December itself and covers Shimla in a white mantle of snow and it lasts till March-end or even early April. However, this has become a thing of the past now.
