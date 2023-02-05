Shimla: Depleting snow cover, rising temp concern locals, environmentalists

As per the SCCC, the rise in temperature in the north western Himalayan region was about 1.6 degrees Celsius in the last century but the warming rate of Shimla was higher than Leh and Srinagar during 1991-2002 as compared to the earlier decades. The gross rise in the mean air temperature during 1980-2002 in the north western Himalayas as a whole was about 2.2 degrees, it showed.

