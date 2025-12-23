Shimla doctor suspended after viral video captures him thrashing a patient

A Shimla doctor assaulted a patient inside an Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) ward on Monday, in an incident captured on video and going viral on social media. Hospital authorities have suspended the doctor, reported ANI.

The state government and the hospital administration formed a high-level inquiry committee and directed the doctor to report to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) at Shimla headquarters until further orders.

Naresh Dashta, a relative of the patient, told ANI that the victim was Arjun Pawar, a resident of Cheta village in the Kupi area of Chaupal. Dashta said Pawar had come to IGMC for an endoscopy procedure and was an IPD patient.

“The doctor gave him a date for an endoscopy. After the procedure, he was told that he was facing chest-related issues and was advised to rest for two hours in the Pulmonary Department.”

Dashta alleged that while Pawar lay on the hospital bed, senior resident Dr Raghav Narula and another doctor in the Pulmonary Department behaved rudely with the patient.

“They spoke badly to Arjun Pawar. He is a teacher and has never misbehaved with anyone. When he told the doctor that he had been referred there for rest, the doctor continued misbehaving. When Arjun Pawar requested him to speak politely, the doctor responded offensively,” Dashta claimed.

Referring to the viral video, Dashta said, “You have seen in the video how a patient on oxygen, who was bedridden, was beaten. Another doctor held his legs, and the patient started bleeding. This is nothing short of an attempt to murder.”

“We demand that the police register an attempt-to-murder case against the doctor,” he said.

Dashta also claimed that there had been several complaints against the doctor in the past. “Because of one such doctor, the entire IGMC is being defamed. There are many good doctors in IGMC who behave well, but such incidents bring shame to the institution and the state.”

He warned of protests if strict action was not taken. “If the police do not arrest him today, we will stage a protest outside the SP office. We seek a fair inquiry committee that includes public representatives. The patient is currently stable and undergoing treatment, but investigations are still going on.”

However, IGMC Shimla Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao told ANI that the incident occurred in the Pulmonary Medicine Department when a patient came for a bronchoscopy. “The patient had come for a bronchoscopy and was advised to rest for two hours after the procedure. He went to the ward. As per hospital protocol, only inpatients are allowed in the ward.”

“During this time, there was an argument and some pushing between the senior resident doctor and the patient,” Dr Rao said, adding that the matter was immediately brought to the notice of the Head of the Pulmonary Department, the Deputy Medical Superintendent, and other senior officials.

“The government took cognisance of the issue and directed us to take immediate action. As per the orders of the Chief Minister and Health Minister, we submitted our report to the government,” Dr Rao said.

Dr Rao confirmed that the doctor has been suspended and ordered to report to the Directorate of Medical Education.

“A high-power committee has also been constituted to investigate the matter. We are conducting the inquiry in a fair and transparent manner, and no one will be protected,” he added.

Dr Rao added that the decision was taken within hours. “We came to know about the incident between 1:00 and 1:30 pm. A committee was formed, and by around 6:00 pm, the government issued directions. Within four hours, a decision was taken. We do not cover up any complaints and always act promptly on written complaints.”

He also clarified that resident doctors had gathered briefly outside the A-Block but dispersed after appeals from hospital authorities. "This is a large hospital, and we need cooperation from everyone. We are making every effort to ensure better patient care and transparency," Dr Rao added.