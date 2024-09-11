Shimla illegal mosque row: Hundreds of protestors clash with police, break barricades in Sanjauli area

  • To maintain the law and order situation the govr imposes prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, barring the gathering of more than five people and carrying of lethal weapons

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Security personnel keep vigil during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla, Wednesday.
Security personnel keep vigil during a protest demanding the demolition of an illegal structure in a mosque, at Sanjauli locality in Shimla, Wednesday.(PTI)

Hundreds of Hindu protesters clashed with the police and broke barricades on Wednesday over an alleged illegal mosque in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh.

The protestors are demanding the demolition of the alleged“illegal structure” in the Sanjauli area of the district.

Chanting slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Hindu Ekta Zindabad", the protestors gathered at the Sabzi Mandi Dhalli. They marched towards Sanjauli to lodge their protest and broke the barricades near the Dhalli tunnel.

Also Read | Waqf amendment bill row: 21 Lok Sabha MPs on joint parliamentary panel

To disperse the crowd, the police resorted to lathi-charge and used water cannons.

Due to escalating tensions over the alleged “illegal structure” in the Sanjauli area mosque and a bandh called by Hindu groups, Sanjauli and adjoining areas were converted into a fortress with heavy security deployment.

To maintain law and order, the Shimla district administration issued prohibitory orders under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, barring the gathering of more than five people and the carrying of lethal weapons and arms.

Also Read | Himachal assembly adopts resolution to condemn Kangana Ranaut’s remarks

Speaking on the issue, Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the protests should not affect the peace in the area and that the state government would take action if the mosque was illegal.

“The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and Govt too has said this but there should not arise a situation which would affect the peaceful situation there. So Police have taken preventive measures. Sec 163 has been imposed there and the area has to be turned into a Police camp so that no situation arises which would raise questions on the law and order in the state,” Vikramaditya said.

“As far as the construction of that illegal structure is concerned, the matter is sub-judice, Govt will take a decision after hearing. We have clearly said that if it is found to be illegal, action will definitely be taken and it will be demolished. But that is a step that will be taken once the order of the Municipal Commissioner comes, it will not be right to take action before that,” he added.

Slamming the Sukhu government, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur said the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaShimla illegal mosque row: Hundreds of protestors clash with police, break barricades in Sanjauli area

