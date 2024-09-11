Shimla ’Illegal’ Mosque row: Locals clash with police as protests intensify in Himachal Pradesh. Watch video

Protests by Hindu groups against the Sanjauli mosque's alleged illegal construction led to clashes with police in Shimla. Authorities deployed heavy security and urged peaceful demonstrations.

Livemint
Published11 Sep 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Shimla 'Illegal' Mosque row: Locals clash with police as protests intensify in Himachal Pradesh. Watch video
Shimla ’Illegal’ Mosque row: Locals clash with police as protests intensify in Himachal Pradesh. Watch video(PTI)

Shimla 'Illegal' Mosque row: Unruly scenes were reported from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday as hundreds of people protesting against an alleged illegal mosque clashed with the police.

Visuals show police personnel using water cannons and resorting to lathicharge to disperse protestors heading towards the mosque Sanjauli of Shimla. Protestors also removed the first layer of barricading and clashed with the security forces while entering the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their protest march, news agency ANI reported.

The protests have been called by Hindu organizations over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque. Ahead of the protest, heavy police forces were deployed at the Dhalli Tunnel East in Shimla.

Govt will act is mosque is illegal, says Ministers

Several citizens and members of Hindu organisations, particularly from the Civil Society Devbhoomi Sangathan, joined the protests, displaying the tricolour in their hands and raising slogans as they moved towards the mosque.

Also Read | Hindu right bodies demand ‘illegal’ mosque demolition in Shimla: Top points

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the protests should not affect the peace in he area and that the state government would take action if the mosque is illegal.

“The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and government too has said this but there should not arise a situation which would affect the peaceful situation there. So Police have taken preventive measures. Sec 163 has been imposed there and the area has to be turned into a Police camp so that no situation arises which would raise questions on the law and order in the state,” Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"As far as the construction of that illegal structure is concerned, the matter is sub-judice. Government will take a decision after hearing. We have clearly said that if it is found to be illegal, action will definitely be taken and it will be demolished. But that is a step that will be taken once the order of the Municipal Commissioner comes, it will not be right to take action before that," he said.

Also Read | Multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh: Rescue operation underway in Shimla

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that while people have the right to protest, they should do so peacefully and without damaging public property.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur slammed the Sukhu government saying that the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction.

Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and the government too has said this but there should not arise a situation which would affect the peaceful situation there.

(With ANI inputs)

 

Key Takeaways
  • Protests can escalate quickly, impacting local law and order.
  • Government action on illegal constructions is often delayed until legal processes are completed.
  • Community tensions can arise from religious disputes, necessitating careful handling by authorities.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 01:59 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaShimla ’Illegal’ Mosque row: Locals clash with police as protests intensify in Himachal Pradesh. Watch video

