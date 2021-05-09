Owing to the rising number of coronavirus cases, Shimla district magistrate on Sunday imposed additional Covid-related curbs in the region apart from the restrictions which are already in force across the state.

The district magistrate in the directive stated, Corona Curfew has been imposed in the Shimla district with a view to curtail movement and gathering of people to control the spread of COVID-19.

"...chief secretary, Himachal Pradesh, ... has ordered further restrictions of opening of shops and movement of vehicles.... I am satisfied that the surge in COVID-19 cases and death due to this is continuing in the district and additional restrictions are justified," the letter said.

As per the new guidelines, here's what allowed and what is not:

1) Movement of all public stage and contract carriage is prohibited except for the purpose of essential services.

2) Movement of private vehicle is allowed for the purpose of medical and other emergencies, COVID testing and vaccination, essential services.

3) Shops dealing with rations, essential items, optic, motor mechanic etc are allowed to remain open following all the COVID guidelines.

4) These shops are allowed to remain open from 10am to 1 pm.

5) Pharmacies and medicine shops are allowed to operate as per usual timings.

6) Shops dealing with constructions materials are allowed to remain open.

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded its sharpest single-day spike of 5,424 COVID-19 cases that took the infection tally to 1,28,330 while 37 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,817, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 7 pm, 18,725 samples were tested for COVID-19. The state has a positivity rate of 28.97 per cent. Himachal Pradesh has 31,893 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

As many as 3,007 more coronavirus patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 94,586, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)













