Shimla Landslide Scare: Rain-triggered slope collapse in Sanjauli threatens houses, residents spend night outdoors

Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 36 hours triggered a major landslide scare in Shimla's Sanjauli area on Friday, leaving several houses at risk and forcing residents to remain outdoors through the night amid fears of building collapses, according to ANI.

The landslide affected nearly 10 houses in the Bothwell Estate area, with at least three homes facing an immediate threat. Residents said they have been standing outside their homes since around 3 a.m. after a section of the hillside gave way following incessant rain.

According to ANI, local authorities have begun a preliminary survey of the affected area, while the Municipal Corporation has assured residents that protective measures, including covering the vulnerable slope with tarpaulins, will be undertaken to prevent further damage.

Residents alleged that construction activity had continued in the area despite the monsoon construction ban imposed by authorities, and demanded action against the owner of the construction site. However, the landowner denied carrying out any construction over the past month, attributing the landslide to blocked drains and waterlogging.

Residents blame construction, seek urgent action Speaking to ANI, resident Meera Kainthala said families had been living under constant fear since a similar landslide struck the area last year. She alleged that construction work had continued for nearly one and a half years despite repeated complaints to the Municipal Corporation and despite restrictions during the monsoon season.

Kainthala said the latest landslide occurred between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m., forcing residents to remain outside their homes. She also claimed that a labourer had been injured at the construction site about a week earlier and alleged that no proper access road remained for residents.

Eyewitness Aditya, who was awake working from home when the incident occurred, told ANI that cracks had appeared on the slope over the past few days before a large section eventually collapsed.

Another resident, Rahul, whose house is located behind his bakery, said his family had been standing on the road since early morning because their home was no longer safe. He claimed the building's foundation had weakened significantly and called for immediate construction of a retaining wall along with temporary protection through tarpaulin covering.

Authorities begin survey as owner denies allegations Dr. Paras Prakash, another resident, told ANI that the situation remained extremely dangerous, warning that the building could collapse if immediate protective measures were not taken. He said residents had informed emergency services, the Municipal Corporation and other authorities but were still awaiting meaningful action.

According to ANI, Sanjauli ward councillor Mamta Chandel said the administration had been informed and an inquiry would be conducted. She said action would be taken if construction was found to have continued despite the ban. Chandel added that the Mayor, Junior Engineer and other Municipal Corporation officials were inspecting the site and that around six houses remained under direct threat.

Meanwhile, construction site owner Naresh Zinta denied allegations that work had continued in recent weeks. Speaking to ANI, he said no construction had taken place over the past month and blamed blocked drainage channels for causing waterlogging and the subsequent landslide. While acknowledging that excavation had been carried out earlier as part of the project, he maintained that poor drainage was the primary reason behind the slope failure and called for a fair investigation.