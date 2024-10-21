Shimla Mosque Row: Demolition of Sanjauli Masjid’s ‘illegal’ 3 floors begins

The Sanjauli Mosque Committee has commenced the demolition of ‘illegal’ portions of the mosque following a court order from the Municipal Corporation Shimla. Chairman Lucky Mohammad Latif Negi confirmed that the demolition process of the five-floor Sanjauli mosque would start from the roof, as the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board granted permission for the partial demolition.

“The demolition will take at least five months due to winter conditions and funding shortages,” Negi stated. He emphasized the community's support for mosque construction but noted a lack of financial assistance for the demolition efforts.

Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “First of all, I welcome the initiative that they have taken to voluntarily demolish the illegal building and its illegal portion, which is 3 floors, from today. Since the matter is in the Municipal Commissioner's court, they should file an application there that they need an extension of time, a decision will be taken there, I think it will not be right for me to say anything in this matter.”

Sanjauli Mosque Demolition: Court Directive and Extension Requests The Municipal Corporation Court ordered the removal of three unauthorized floors on October 5, allowing the Sanjauli mosque committee two months to comply. Negi has expressed intentions to request an extension from the court, indicating the complexities involved in the demolition process.

Negi also communicated with Shimla's Superintendent of Police and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner about the ongoing situation.

Community Reactions and Past Protests Following protests from Hindu organizations two months ago, the situation has remained delicate. The mosque committee had originally proposed to demolish just two floors of the holy shrine to foster communal harmony. Negi commented, “The decision to proceed with demolition is aimed at maintaining social peace.”

While the Himachal Muslim Organization has hinted at further legal action regarding the mosque’s demolition, Negi maintains that the committee’s actions reflect the majority sentiment within the Muslim community in Shimla. “Ninety-nine percent of the Muslim community supports our approach, and many from the Hindu community stand with us to ensure mutual brotherhood.”

On-Site Demolition Efforts Demolition activities officially began with the removal of temporary structures such as the tin roof and attics. Zaffar Iqbal, CEO of the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board, affirmed, “Permission was granted to the Sanjauli Mosque Committee to demolish the illegal structure in accordance with the court’s directive.”

Ongoing Legal and Social Implications On September 11, clashes erupted between protesters advocating for the mosque's demolition and police in Sanjauli, resulting in injuries to at least 10 individuals, including six police officers and four civilians.

Following the unrest, 15 FIRs were filed, and over 60 suspects were identified, including members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal, Devbhoomi Sangharsh Samiti, and the BJP.