The Shimla district adminstration has allowed all market and shops to open from Monday to Friday between 9 am and 2 pm.
The new set of guidelines will come into force from May 31 (6 am) to June 7 (6 am) in the entire territorial jurisdiction of Shimla district.
Morning walks allowed
It permitted morning walks within the local area between 6 am and 8 am. Also, it said that all the educational, training, and coaching institutions shall continue to remain closed till further orders.
Stand alone offices
All the stand alone offices having up to four employees shall function with full strength and other offices of the government department/ PSUs/ local bodies/ Autonomous Bodies, including the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat, will operate with 30 per cent attendence.