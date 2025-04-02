Shimla to get world’s second largest ropeway worth ₹1,734 crore: Report

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh may be home to Asia's longest ropeway project called the Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project. The project reportedly spans 13.79 kilometres and may cost ₹1,734.40 crore.

It will also be the world's second-largest ropeway after the one in Bolivia, which spans approximately 32 kilometers.

According to NDTV, the Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project has already begun and is being undertaken by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation, under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model with the Himachal Pradesh government.

Eighty percent of the project funding will be provided by the New Development Bank, the report added. The bank reportedly approved advance tenders for the project and initial processes have been completed.

Route, boarding stations and other details The ropeway will run between Maa Tara Devi and Sanjauli, NDTV reported. It will cover an area of approximately 60 kilometers, and connect 15 key stations across Shimla and nearby areas.

Around 2,000 people will be allowed to travel from both directions every hour. It will comprise 660 cabins, each having a carrying capacity of 8-10 passengers. The cabins will arrive at the stations every two to three minutes.

The boarding stations will be: Maa Tara Devi, Court Complex (Chakkar), Tutikandi Parking Area, ISBT, Tunnel No. 103, Railway Station, Victory Tunnel,

Old Bus Stand, Boarding Area Station Near the Lift, Lakkar Bazaar Area, IGMC Hospital, Navbahar, Secretariat and Sanjauli.