Shimla to receive fresh spell of snowfall, tourism sector expects a boost

The tourism sector of Himachal Pradesh is set to get a boost with the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) forecasting snowfall in the capital Shimla. The hotel owners in the capital city are expecting an increase in the occupancy level of hotels, as many tourists throng the hill state to witness the beautiful snowfall.
"We are flooded with queries about snowfall as the tourists wish to plan their trip in advance. Occupancy is expected to go up by about 60-70 percent," Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association vice president Prince Kukreja said.
The tourism Industry Stakeholders' Association president M K Seth expects the footfall of tourists to boost from current levels of 30-40% and reach 60-70%.
In view of the snowfall, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi issued directions to officials regarding instructions to ensure that the normal services run without interruption. The Public Works Department (PWD) and the national highway authority officials have also been told to manage highways after snowfall according to the priorities.
The government has also established a control room to manage the operations will a 24x7 toll-free helpline number, 1077.
The upper reaches of Himachal Pradesh have also received fresh spells of snowfall, with districts like Kangra, Lahaul Spiti, and Kinnaur receiving snowfall. Hansa received 10 cm of snow, followed by Koksar (7 cm), Gondla (2 cm), and Pooh and Keylong (1 cm each).
From the perspective of Agriculture, the weather has not been very supportive for the farmers of Himachal Pradesh. In December, the state received almost 100% of deficit rains and the long dry spells result in the loss of around 20-25% of the wheat and vegetable crops in the rain-fed areas.
According to the Director, of Agriculture, B R Takhi, the losses of farmers can be reduced by 10-15% if the state receives rainfall and snowfall by 14 or 15 January.
