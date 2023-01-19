Himachal Pradesh to witness increased snowfall from today, says IMD. Key points

Himachal Pradesh to witness increased snowfall from today, says IMD. Key points1 min read . 09:16 PM IST
- There will be slight relief from the dry spell. Between 21 and 22 January, there is unlikely any rain and snowfall: IMD
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday alerted that snowfall may increase in Himachal Pradesh tonight, 19 January. The weather department also informed that the snowfall will prevail till tomorrow.
“There will be slight relief from the dry spell. Between 21 and 22 January, there is unlikely any rain and snowfall, " said Surender Paul, Head of India Meteorological Department (IMD), Himachal Pradesh.
The IMD also informed that from 23 to 26 January, the area will witness snowfall. They also informed that between 24-25 January, heavy snowfall is expected in the middle and high range regions.
On Thursday, IMD informed that "An active western disturbance... is very likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 20 till January 26 and the plains of northwest India from January 23 to January 25," the IMD said.
Under its influence, light to moderate rain and snowfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on January 20 to 22. The intensity and distribution are likely to increase between January 23 and January 26.
The IMD had on Tuesday forecasted snowfall and rain during the next one week in the state. Heavy snowfall is expected in the region, officials told ANI.
Surender Paul on Tuesday had said, “There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the state in the coming week. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded the lowest min temperature of -11 degrees Celsius. There will be a drop in temperature in coming days."
He further predicted that during the next one week, heavy snowfall is expected in the region.
"There will be heavy snowfall in Shimla and other parts of the next one week. There is another strong western disturbance expected between 22 and 26 January in the region," he added.
