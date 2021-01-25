OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Shinzo Abe, SPB, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners 2021: Full list
Shinzo Abe with PM Narendra Modi (Twitter)
Shinzo Abe with PM Narendra Modi (Twitter)

Shinzo Abe, SPB, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners 2021: Full list

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 09:29 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

In the Padma Bhushan category, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients this year

Indian government today announced the list of winner of one of the country's highest civilian awards, the Padma Awards comprising three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Among this year's winners, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, among other celebrated personalities.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The TikTok app logo

India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps

1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
US President Joe Biden on January 25 overturned his predecessor Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel from serving in the US military

Joe Biden ends transgender troop ban in boost for military equality in US

1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
These bridges will be built over railway lines, rivers, highways, roads and other structures, National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited said in a statement.

Bullet train project: Consortium of L&T, Japanese firm bags 1,390 crore contact for steel bridges

2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
Rashtrapati Bhawan, North Block, and South Block illuminated ahead of Republic Day celebrations

How India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day: A sneak peek

3 min read . 09:53 PM IST

In the Padma Bhushan category, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients this year.

Here is a full list of all Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan Awards Award winners:

Padma Vibhushan Winners
View Full Image
Padma Vibhushan Winners
Padma Bhushan Winners
View Full Image
Padma Bhushan Winners


The Padma awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.



Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout