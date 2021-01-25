Shinzo Abe, SPB, Tarun Gogoi, Ram Vilas Paswan among Padma Award winners 2021: Full list1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 09:29 PM IST
In the Padma Bhushan category, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients this year
Indian government today announced the list of winner of one of the country's highest civilian awards, the Padma Awards comprising three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
Among this year's winners, former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, Singer S P Balasubramaniam (posthumously), Sand artist Sudarshan Sahoo, Archaeologist BB Lal have been awarded Padma Vibhushan, among other celebrated personalities.
India to impose permanent ban on TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps1 min read . 10:00 PM IST
Joe Biden ends transgender troop ban in boost for military equality in US1 min read . 09:58 PM IST
Bullet train project: Consortium of L&T, Japanese firm bags ₹1,390 crore contact for steel bridges2 min read . 09:53 PM IST
How India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day: A sneak peek3 min read . 09:53 PM IST
In the Padma Bhushan category, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, former Principal Secretary to PM Nripendra Misra, former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (posthumous), former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi (posthumous) & religious leader Kalbe Sadiq (posthumous) are among the 10 recipients this year.
Here is a full list of all Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan Awards Award winners:
The Padma awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.